Five shooters planning to murder Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav caught: Police

Five shooters of a gangster allegedly planning to murder Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria were caught after an exchange of fire near Wazirpur village on Pataudi-Gurugram road early Wednesday morning. Police said that four of the alleged shooters were shot in their legs while trying to flee after being intercepted. Police said the suspects were also involved in an earlier attack on the singer. (X)

Deputy police superintendent Preet Pal Sangwan said a fifth associate of the alleged shooters surrendered. “The four injured suspects were taken to Sector-10 A civil hospital [Gurugram] for treatment. The fifth suspect, identified as Gautam, was arrested and was being interrogated to get more details about their plans,” he said. Sangwan said at least 18 rounds were exchanged.

Sangwan said the suspects were involved in an earlier attack on Yadav on July 14 and the murder of his close aide and financier Rohit Shokeen on August 4. “These shooters had now planned a murderous attack on the singer about which we received information and intercepted them, following which the encounter took place between 12.15am and 12.45am on Wednesday.”

Investigators said that the plan to attack Yadav again was a fallout of the financial dispute of ₹5 crore of the singer with gangster Sunil Sardhaniya, hiding abroad. They said that to put pressure on Yadav, Sardhaniya planned the earlier attack and later got Shokeen murdered to terrorise him.