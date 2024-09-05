Five-year-old Odisha boy falls off train in forest, rescued hours later

A five-year-old boy from Odisha’s Berhampur escaped miraculously after he fell off an express train in a forested area. A goods train driver spotted him hours later on the railway tracks and helped rescue him. The Railway Protection Force personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the kid. (AFP/Representative)

Railway police inspector (Rairakhol) MK Sahu said the boy’s father, and uncle, who were travelling with him from Durg to Bhubaneswar, were asleep when the boy fell from the Durg-Puri Express while going to the toilet around 2 am on Wednesday.

“The compartment door was open when the boy fell while looking out. He slipped and fell near Angarpada village nearly four km from the Rairakhol station. He fell across the parallel track and suffered injuries to his head and hands. He was unable to decide what to do and sat on the tracks. A few hours later, the pilot of a goods train coming on the same track spotted him and alerted the Rairakhol station authorities.”

Sahu said the Railway Protection Force personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the kid who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The boy’s father looked for him in all compartments before informing authorities at the Dhenkanal station. He later learnt his son had been rescued and was receiving treatment.