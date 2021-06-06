Flag row: Patel says Kejriwal corrected mistake, but never accepted he made one

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal may have corrected the violation of the flag code but did not accept that he committed a mistake in the first place.

“If a person commits an error by mistake, he accepts his mistake and then rectifies it. If Arvind Kejriwal ji had admitted his mistake and apologised, he would have shown his large heartedness. But his silence gives rise to doubts. You have not accepted your mistake but at least corrected it. Thank you,” Patel said in a tweet where he tagged the Prime Minister’s Office and BJP president JP Nadda.

Patel on May 28 had accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of using the national flag as a ‘decorative’ item during his press conferences. He said the colours and how it was divided into three proportions was not in tune with provisions of the Indian Flag Code specified by the home ministry.

“It appears that the national flag has been used for decoration. The white portion in the centre appears to have been reduced and the green portion added to it, which is not in tune with provisions of the Indian Flag Code specified by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Prahlad Patel had claimed.

“Being a resident of India and holding the post of the proud chief minister of a state, everyone expects you to maintain the honour and the dignity of the Tricolour, a symbol of national pride,” he further added. The letter was also sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Patel pointed out that such use of the national flags were disrespectful and asked the Delhi CM to look into section 2(ix) of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (which says that a flag cannot be used as decorative item on the stage of a speaker) and section 2.2(1) which states that the status of the flag should not be disrespectful.