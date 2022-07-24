Flamethrower: Neeraj Chopra strikes silver at World Athletics Championships

Reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history again on Sunday when he became India’s only male track and field athlete to win a World Championships medal. The 24-year-old settled for silver with a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US, and that ended India’s 19-year wait for a world athletics medal after long jumper Anju Bobby George’s bronze at the 2003 edition in Paris.

A gold for Chopra would have made him join Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny and Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen as the male javelin throwers to complete an Olympic and Worlds double. Zelezny had done the double twice (1992 and 1993; 2000 and 2001) and Thorkildsen completed his double at 2008 Beijing and 2009 Berlin.

Chopra, who came into the event as one of the contenders, had India awake early on a Sunday morning. But things looked to be slipping out of hand at the start. Frustration was writ large on Chopra’s face as he tracked the javelin’s flight after his third throw. The screen flashed 86.37m. It was better than his first two attempts — a foul and 82.39m but was far from his personal best of 89.94m this season. He was not in medal contention.

It was unfamiliar territory for Chopra who likes to quickly get off the blocks with big throws. But on Sunday, he was facing the arduous task of turning around one of his worst starts in a major championship into a podium finish. In the qualification too, Chopra threw a distance of 88.39m in his first attempt.

The windy conditions inside the Hayward Field on Sunday made it difficult to control the spear. There were three throwers in front of him — world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who drew the marker with a 90.54m in his first throw, Tokyo silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Germany’s Julian Weber.

It required calm nerves and unwavering focus. And Chopra, with a knack of drawing his best under pressure, poured his all into the fourth throw and stormed into reckoning with an impressive 88.13m. A smooth release followed by a roar and Chopra this time knew he had got the distance. His face washed with relief, Chopra raised his right hands in a fist, breaking into a joyous smile.

Chopra still had two more attempts to go past Peters but the world champion was on the top of his game. He produced a series of with three 90-plus throws to retain his title; only the second man to do so after great world record holder Zelezny.

A year ago, Chopra had broken a barrier for India with an Olympic gold in Tokyo, and now in Eugene he carved a new path with a first-ever silver at the world championships. Long jumper Anju’s bronze was the lone medal for India thus far.

“I never lost belief. I was putting all my effort for one good throw and get into medal position. With the fourth throw, I could feel it had gone better. Conditions were tough and there was a headwind. It was a challenging situation and I am happy I was able to overcome it and win India a world championship medal,” said Chopra from Eugene.

“As the competition went on, my mind was focused on every throw to put the best effort. I was thinking of how to manage the situation. You are in the competition until the last throw. It is satisfying the way I made a comeback.”

Chopra’s last two throws were foul and he complained of pain in the groin while going for the medal-winning fourth attempt. The pain, however, didn’t hinder him from getting the job done. To surpass Peters, he had to break the 90m barrier for the first time. The 90m mark is the target Chopra is chasing this season. It was not to be on Sunday, though.

Peters, in the form of his life and title in his pocket, showed he still had enough reserves. He saved his best for the last, wrapping up his scintillating campaign with a throw of 90.54m. The man from Grenada will meet Chopra again in 10 days at Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games.

Chopra with his world championships medal has completed an impressive resume that included gold medal in junior world championships in 2016, and gold medals at Asian Games and CWG.

In a way, Chopra’s world championships medal was a year in the making, since the high of Tokyo gold. There were talks whether he would be able to repeat his stellar performance at the global level, whether weight of expectations that come with the tag of an Olympic champion would wear him down. But Chopra planned his return to the competitive fold sensibly. He started his season late and chose to train outside India. Within months, Chopra regained his touch, and went on to break his national record twice in three meets since June 14.

“I never felt any pressure that I have to win this because I am an Olympic champion, not even when I was not getting my throws right. I was only focused on getting that one throw right.”

It was only fitting that Chopra capped what was India’s best-ever performance at the Worlds with six athletes making it to the final. “It’s a proud moment and a new beginning for Indian athletics,” said Chopra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to congratulate Chopra. “A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Neeraj Chopra continues to bring laurels and make the country proud! Heartiest congratulations on a historic sporting accomplishment and winning a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. You’re a true champion!”