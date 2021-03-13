Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre

The Centre on Saturday directed airport authorities and airlines to take strict action against those not complying with Covid-19 protocols at airports and inside planes. Those found flouting rules maybe deboarded and handed over to security agencies, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

“The Airport Director/Terminal Manager, as applicable, must ensure that passengers are wearing masks properly and maintaining social distance at all times within the Airport premises. In case, any passenger is not following ‘Covid-19 Protocol’, they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings. If required, they may be dealt with as per law,” the DGCA said in its order issued on Saturday.

“On board the Aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure. In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the ‘Covid-19 Protocol for passengers’ even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as “Unruly Passenger” as defined in Para 3.1 of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3 Series M Part VI (dated 8th September, 2017) and the procedure in respect of handling of such unruly passenger, as provided in above mentioned CAR, shall be followed by the concerned airline,” it added.

This comes days after a Delhi High Court judge Justice C Hari Shankar issued a set of guidelines that empowers airline crew to offload any passenger not wearing their masks properly and to be put on a ‘no-fly’ list if they exhibit ‘stubborn reluctance’. The judge had taken note of the callous attitude of passengers at airports and passed directions to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

At present India has allowed domestic flights to function at 80% of their capacity while international flights are being operated through travel-bubble arrangements with 27 countries. “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Bridges” are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

“It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking an air journey do not adhere to ‘Covid-19 Protocol’, which essentially involves wearing of mask properly i.e. not below the nose, during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the Airport after arrival. It has also been noted that some passengers after entering the Airport do not wear mask properly and also do not maintain social distance while being in the airport premises. Similarly, some passengers have been noticed not wearing their masks properly while on-board the aircraft,” the DGCA said.

“Passengers shall wear masks and maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel. The mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances. CISF or other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the Airport shall ensure that no one is allowed to enter the Airport without wearing a mask. CASO and other supervising officers must ensure this personally. The adherence to above directions shall be ensured by all concerned with immediate effect. Strict action shall be taken in case of any violation,” it added.