Flight between Gorakhpur and Varanasi inaugurated

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated SpiceJet’s Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight and said air connectivity in the state has vastly improved under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government since 2017.

“Work is on to connect other states and countries with Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said while virtually inaugurating the flight.

At present, there are nine functional airports in the state, connecting 75 destinations across the country, Adityanath, who was sworn-in as the chief minister of the most populous state for a second time on March 25, said.

“Four years ago, just four airports in the state were connected to 25 destinations. Now, flights for 75 destinations across the country are available from the state,” he said.

Speaking virtually on the occasion, Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said: “Uttar Pradesh showed the way to politics of the country. The country is determined to follow UP and its government, which works for the welfare of common man and upliftment of every section of society.”

Scindia said that under the summer schedule, Varanasi will now be connected with 15 cities, while air connectivity of Gorakhpur will increase to nine cities. Earlier, Varanasi was connected with 11 cities while Gorakhpur had air connectivity with six cities.

“Soon 18 airports, including five international, will be functional in Uttar Pradesh,” Scindia said, adding that work on extension of Gorakhpur airport’s terminal building to increase its capacity from 100 passengers to 300 is in progress.

Adityanath thanked Scindia for the improved air connectivity in the state.

“It is the first time that connectivity between two important cities — land of Baba Gorakhnath and land of Baba Vishwanath — has been done via air route,” the CM said.

Adityanath said increased air connectivity will not only ease vehicular congestion, but also boost tourism and open up new employment opportunities for the youth in Uttar Pradesh.

“The rapid expansion in air network is a testament to PM Narendra Modi’s commitment, wherein he said that even the ones who wear slippers will now travel in airplanes,” said Adityanath.

“According to the vision of the Prime Minister, development of UP will play a pivotal role in making India the world’s largest economy. To ensure this, the air connectivity has been improved to a great extent,” he added.

Besides Gorakhpur-Varanasi, flights for Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur-Bengaluru, Varanasi-Mumbai, Kanpur-Patna and Kushinagar-Kolkata also commenced on Sunday, Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, international flights from Vietnam and Thailand, carrying Buddhist pilgrims and tourists, landed at Kushinagar international airport on Sunday.

A state government official said after relaxation in Covid norms by the Union government, the first international flight at Kushinagar airport landed on Sunday.

BJP legislator from Kushinagar, PN Pathak, and airport director AK Dewedi welcomed the passengers.