Flight operations at Pune Airport near pre-pandemic level

PUNE At least 80 flights took off from the Pune airport at Lohegaon on Thursday, said, officials. Before the pandemic in 2020, 85 flights used to operate daily. The passenger movement is also seeing a steady upward surge, said airport officials.

The official handle of Pune airport tweeted: 10,473 passengers arrived and 11,537 passengers departed from PuneAirport on 73 flights operated on 13th April 2022. (sic).

“We have approval from the Air Force for 102 flights. So, 80 is a good number but we are hoping that the number will increase as vacation season picks up. On passenger movement we are yet to reach the pre-pandemic level,” said the airport official on the request of anonymity.

On December 24, 2021, at least 11,080 arrivals and 11,420 departures happened from the airport in 75 flights which is the highest post-pandemic number now. (in total 22,500 passengers).

In pre-Covid days, the airport has witnessed a footfall of 28,000-30,000 in a day.

However, Pune airport continues to deprive of more international flights as only Dubai flights are operational currently.

“Airlines are yet to take a call on starting flights for other countries. Currently, the Dubai flight is getting a good response,” added the official.