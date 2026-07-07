Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite from heat. Mumbai also saw continuous downpour on Tuesday. The extreme weather disrupted flight operations in both major cities, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories.

File image: An IndiGo aircraft and an Air India Ltd. aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (Bloomberg)

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In their advisories, airlines informed about the potential impact on operations and urged passengers to check their flight status.

Also Read | Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert issued for capital

Air India has cautioned passengers that adverse weather could affect flights operating to and from Delhi.

"Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi," the airline said in its travel advisory on X.

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{{^usCountry}} IndiGo, in a post on X, said that bad weather conditions over the national capital had impacted flight schedules and added that its teams were monitoring the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IndiGo, in a post on X, said that bad weather conditions over the national capital had impacted flight schedules and added that its teams were monitoring the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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"Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said in the post.

Furthermore, the airline advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status through its website or mobile application.

"We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," IndiGo said.

It added, “Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

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SpiceJet warned that heavy rain in both Mumbai and Delhi could impact flight operations, including connecting services.

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"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said.

Also Read | Truck swept, people run for life: Video shows moment when landslide hit Wayanad

Delhi, Mumbai hit by rain

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Rain affected normal movement in parts of Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, according to the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorms with rain on Wednesday as well.

As the national capital witnessed rain, a tree fell onto a moving Mercedes and a passing car on a road in Delhi's East of Kailash on Tuesday afternoon, said officials. No one was injured in the incident. However, the fallen tree temporarily disrupted traffic on Raja Dhir Singh Marg.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said it received a call regarding the incident at 1:38 pm and immediately dispatched a fire tender.

In Mumbai, a 55-year-old man identified as Shaikh died after falling into an open manhole amid heavy rain, which prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to suspend four civic officials and order a high-level inquiry, news agency PTI reported.

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The CCTV footage captured the man talking on his mobile phone before he walked past a parked tempo and fall into the uncovered manhole. The cover of the manhole had been temporarily removed by three contractual workers carrying out maintenance work, according to reports.

The workers lowered a ladder into the manhole in a bid to rescue him, but recovered only his umbrella and slippers.

Officials had informed that due to the strong flow of water, it was initially not possible to determine the direction in which he had been swept. However, later he was located some distance away from the spot where he had fallen.

(With inputs from agencies)