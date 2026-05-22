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Flipkart, India Post sign key pact to boost last-mile package deliveries across India

“Under the agreement, the Department of Posts will provide last mile delivery services for Flipkart shipments across India,” said Ministry of Communications.

Published on: May 22, 2026 08:56 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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India Post and Flipkart on Friday signed an agreement to strengthen last-mile parcel delivery services across the country, in a move aimed at boosting India’s fast-growing e-commerce logistics ecosystem.

India Post and Flipkart on Friday signed an agreement to strengthen last-mile parcel delivery services across the country.(HT Photo)

The agreement was signed in New Delhi between the Department of Posts (DoP), under the Ministry of Communications, and Flipkart India Private Limited. Officials from both organisations said the partnership would combine India Post’s vast delivery network with Flipkart’s e-commerce reach to improve parcel deliveries across urban, semi-urban and rural India.

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What is the agreement between India Post and Flipkart?

“Under the agreement, the Department of Posts will provide last mile delivery services for Flipkart shipments across India,” the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Shri Neeraj Kumar Jha, General Manager, Parcel Directorate, Department of Posts, and Shri Harvinder Kapur, Director-Commercial, Flipkart India Private Limited, in the presence of senior officials from both sides, including Shri Adnan Ahmed, Chief General Manager, Parcel and CCS Directorate, and Shri Dippy Vankani, Director (Corporate Affairs), Flipkart.

Under the partnership, India Post will handle prepaid and cash-on-delivery (COD) shipments, while also offering OTP-based delivery verification and real-time tracking services.

The collaboration is aimed at improving delivery speed, operational efficiency and customer experience through closer coordination and seamless technology integration. It is also expected to bolster the logistics backbone supporting India’s rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.

Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce companies, serves millions of customers across the country through a wide range of products and digital commerce services.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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