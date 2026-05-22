Flipkart, India Post sign key pact to boost last-mile package deliveries across India

India Post and Flipkart on Friday signed an agreement to strengthen last-mile parcel delivery services across the country, in a move aimed at boosting India’s fast-growing e-commerce logistics ecosystem.

India Post and Flipkart on Friday signed an agreement to strengthen last-mile parcel delivery services across the country.(HT Photo)

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The agreement was signed in New Delhi between the Department of Posts (DoP), under the Ministry of Communications, and Flipkart India Private Limited. Officials from both organisations said the partnership would combine India Post’s vast delivery network with Flipkart’s e-commerce reach to improve parcel deliveries across urban, semi-urban and rural India.

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What is the agreement between India Post and Flipkart?

“Under the agreement, the Department of Posts will provide last mile delivery services for Flipkart shipments across India,” the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Shri Neeraj Kumar Jha, General Manager, Parcel Directorate, Department of Posts, and Shri Harvinder Kapur, Director-Commercial, Flipkart India Private Limited, in the presence of senior officials from both sides, including Shri Adnan Ahmed, Chief General Manager, Parcel and CCS Directorate, and Shri Dippy Vankani, Director (Corporate Affairs), Flipkart.

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{{^usCountry}} The collaboration will allow Flipkart to use India Post’s extensive network of more than 1.6 lakh post offices to expand deliveries to remote and underserved regions. What will the services include? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The collaboration will allow Flipkart to use India Post’s extensive network of more than 1.6 lakh post offices to expand deliveries to remote and underserved regions. What will the services include? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the government, the services under the partnership will include delivery of prepaid and cash-on-delivery (COD) parcels, OTP-based delivery authentication and real-time shipment tracking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government, the services under the partnership will include delivery of prepaid and cash-on-delivery (COD) parcels, OTP-based delivery authentication and real-time shipment tracking. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The partnership aims to leverage the unparalleled reach and trusted delivery network of the Department of Posts along with Flipkart’s strong presence in India’s e-commerce sector to provide efficient, reliable and customer-centric parcel delivery solutions across the country,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The partnership aims to leverage the unparalleled reach and trusted delivery network of the Department of Posts along with Flipkart’s strong presence in India’s e-commerce sector to provide efficient, reliable and customer-centric parcel delivery solutions across the country,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agreement will enable Flipkart to tap into India Post’s expansive delivery network to strengthen last-mile parcel services across urban, semi-urban and rural regions, including remote and underserved areas. Speed, efficiency and customer experience improved {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement will enable Flipkart to tap into India Post’s expansive delivery network to strengthen last-mile parcel services across urban, semi-urban and rural regions, including remote and underserved areas. Speed, efficiency and customer experience improved {{/usCountry}}

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Under the partnership, India Post will handle prepaid and cash-on-delivery (COD) shipments, while also offering OTP-based delivery verification and real-time tracking services.

The collaboration is aimed at improving delivery speed, operational efficiency and customer experience through closer coordination and seamless technology integration. It is also expected to bolster the logistics backbone supporting India’s rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.

Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce companies, serves millions of customers across the country through a wide range of products and digital commerce services.

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