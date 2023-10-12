Hitting people on their buttocks with stick not torture: Gujarat cop

Hitting people on their buttocks with a stick should not constitute custodial torture, four police officers facing contempt of court charges for publicly flogging Muslim men in Kheda district submitted in the Gujarat high court on Wednesday.

The Gujarat high court framed charges against the police officers for contempt of court for violating the Supreme Court guidelines(Representative pic)

Senior counsel Prakash Jani, representing the accused officers, made the submission before the bench of justices AS Supehia and Gita Gopi, contending that the policemen have dedicated 10-15 years to the service, and a guilty verdict and subsequent punishment at this stage would adversely affect their professional records.

The accused Gujarat police officers —AV Parmar (inspector), DB Kumavat (sub-Inspector), KL Dabhi (head constable), and Raju Dabhi (constable) — urged the court to consider directing them to pay compensation to the victims instead.

“Giving three to six stick blows on buttock of applicants… though not proper and acceptable, it would not constitute custodial torture as to punish Respondent No 2 (Parmar) for contempt of court,” Parmar said in an affidavit.

The other three officers also made similar submissions. All four tendered unconditional apologies.

On October 4, 2022, the accused police officers publicly flogged three Muslim men by tying them to a pole after arresting them on charges of pelting stones at a garba event during the Navratri festival a day ago in Undhela village in Kheda district.

Last week, the court framed charges against the police officers for contempt of court for violating the Supreme Court guidelines in the DK Basu vs the state of West Bengal case, which lays down rules for police’s conduct during arrests and detentions. The officers were directed to submit a written statement in the court by October 11.

After taking the submission made by the accused, the high court called for a response from the complainant Muslim men on the plea of the police officers, and adjourned the hearing till Monday.