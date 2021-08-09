Flood-hit Raj, MP announce aid; rain continues in north

BHOPAL/JAIPUR As heavy to moderate rainfall continued to lash parts of north India on Sunday, the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan improved as the governments announced relief packages for the victims and commenced an evaluation of loss of life, livestock and property.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who earlier announced a ₹4 lakh compensation to kin of those killed in rain-related incidents, announced on Sunday a fresh relief package of ₹30,000 for cow, ₹25,000 for the non-milking animal, ₹3000 for goat and sheep, and ₹60 for hen.

Nearly 15,000 people, rescued from flood-hit districts of Shivpuri, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Datia and Ashok Nagar, are staying in over 230 relief camps.

Early on Sunday, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of the Gwalior-Chambal region. He also met the victims and assured to provide them all the necessary help.

“I have never seen such devastation in the past 40 years. About 20000 lives have been saved so far with the help of the Air force, Army, NDRF and SDRF. Instructions have been given to provide relief after assessing the damage caused to the people at the earliest,” he said.

In Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹2 lakh to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In this hour of crisis, all possible help will be provided to the families who have lost their loved ones. Orders have been issued for special ‘girdawari’ (revenue survey) to assess crop damage due to the rains so that compensation can be provided to those affected, the CM said.

Several parts of Rajasthan have been lashed by heavy rains for days, leading to a flood-like situation in many areas. Hundreds of people in different districts have been evacuated from low-lying areas.

After excessive rains in Hadoti region, comprising Kota, Jhalawar, and Baran in last several days, the situation has started normalizing on Sunday. No new casualty or rescue operation was conducted on Sunday.

With the weakening of the low pressure system, heavy rainfall activities have reduced in the state bringing respite to people who have been affected due to incessant rainfall particularly in Kota division.

However, Baran continues to face rain but there to the situation is improving as the water level is declining.

“The district witnessed 1000 mm rains this season, which is probably the highest after 2011. Leaving Mangrol and Anta area, mostly every areas of the district was affected with incessant rains, especially Shahbad, Kishanganj, Atru and Chhabra,” said Rajendra Vijay, Collector Baran.

Meanwhile, over the past few days, sultry weather has prevailed at many places in Punjab and Haryana, including common capital Chandigarh.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas were pounded by heavy rainfall, providing some relief to people from sultry weather. Adjoining towns Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana) also witnessed heavy showers.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius during the day. In Punjab, Gurdaspur registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 35 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 33.4 degrees Celsius and Patiala 34.2 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate rain along with thundershower occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, the MeT Department said.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the monsoon trough is moving towards the western foothills of the Himalayas. He said rainfall is likely to decrease over north Indian plains and increase over the hills.

The entire monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas during the next 24 to 48-hours, the IMD said. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh, it added.

