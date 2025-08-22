‘Flouting labour laws’: Kavitha on trade union of coal workers

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday expressed disappointment over the over recent developments in the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), a trade union of coal workers affiliated to the BRS in Singareni Collieries, a day after she was removed as the honorary president of the union. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, the BRS held a meeting of TBGKS at Telangana Bhavan and replaced Kavitha with former minister Koppula Eshwar to the post. In protest, several supporters of Kavitha resigned from their posts in the union.

In an open letter to the employees of Singareni Collieries on Thursday, Kavitha, who is currently in the US on a personal visit, recalled her decade-long tenure as the honorary president of TBGKS, saying it was a privilege to serve the workers and their families as a sister. While she congratulated Eshwar, she criticised the election for being politically motivated and conducted in violation of labour laws.

Kavitha alleged that after the Congress came to power in Telangana, some of her party leaders began conspiring against her. “Though such conspiracies cause me no personal loss, their clear intention is to remove me and weaken the unity of workers who are working for their welfare,” she said.

She said that her letter to her father, former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, was leaked while she was in the US. “…While I was still abroad, against labour laws, a so-called TBGKS central committee meeting was held and it was announced that a new honorary president has been elected,” she said, claiming that several hurdles were being created for her.

Kavitha, however, assured workers that she would remain a member of every worker’s family. “I will always stand by you. I will continue to fight for your welfare, as I have done over the past decade,” she added.