Flower petals, ‘sher aaya’ slogans: Brij Bhushan gets grand welcome after acquittal in sexual harassment case | Video

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday received a massive welcome from supporters on his return to his home district Gonda, marking his first visit after being acquitted in the sexual harassment case filed by wrestlers.

Singh, a former Lok Sabha MP from Gonda’s Kaisarganj constituency, was accompanied by supporters during the roadshow. (X@b_bhushansharan)

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Singh reached Ayodhya’s international airport aboard a chartered aircraft, where a large number of supporters gathered to greet him with drums, music and slogans, news agency PTI reported. His convoy later moved towards Gonda, with thousands of people lining the route.

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Supporters shower flowers, raise slogans during convoy procession

{{^usCountry}} The welcome procession turned into a grand show of support as flower petals were showered on Singh’s convoy using excavators. Hundreds of vehicles accompanied the convoy, while supporters raised slogans of “Sher Aaya” (the lion has arrived) and fireworks were set off along the route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The welcome procession turned into a grand show of support as flower petals were showered on Singh’s convoy using excavators. Hundreds of vehicles accompanied the convoy, while supporters raised slogans of “Sher Aaya” (the lion has arrived) and fireworks were set off along the route. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh, a former Lok Sabha MP from Gonda’s Kaisarganj constituency, was accompanied by supporters during the roadshow.

Temple visits and ‘Satyamev Jayate’ rally in Ayodhya

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Before reaching Gonda, Singh travelled to the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya in an open jeep and offered prayers from outside the temple premises. He also sought blessings from seers.

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During the procession, his elder son and Gonda Sadar MLA Prateek Bhushan Singh waved a mace from the sunroof of the vehicle and said, “truth has prevailed”.

After the temple visit, Singh proceeded to the Nandini Nagar Sports Stadium, where a rally titled “Satyamev Jayate” was organised.

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Before arriving at the venue, he also offered special prayers at the Nandini Gaumata temple.

Elaborate arrangements made for gathering

Preparations for the event included a community feast and arrangements to welcome supporters. Around 40 quintals of laddoos were prepared for the gathering, while more than 500 batuks from Ayodhya were invited to welcome Singh.

Singh was scheduled to address the gathering later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies)