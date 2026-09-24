Flung to roadside, dragged for nearly 80m: Nuh accident kills 4, including three children

A man and three children were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and dragged them for nearly 80 metres on a narrow single-lane road in Nuh late Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The man’s wife, who was also travelling on the motorcycle, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Police said Shakir, an Urdu language teacher in a madrasa in Tauru, was returning home with his wife and the four children after attending a family function at a relative’s house in Tauru when the truck hit their motorcycle. (Representational/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accident took place around 11pm near Maria Manzil School on the Nuh-Tauru road, police said. The victims were identified as Mohammad Shakir, 32, a resident of Padla Shahpuri village in Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka, his one-and-a-half-month-old daughter Zahra, two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sajra and five-year-old niece Gazala, officers said.

Shakir’s wife, Nasreen, 25, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at Shaheed Hasan Khan government medical college and hospital in Nalhar, Nuh, officers added.

Deep Dive What happened in the tragic accident involving a motorcycle and a truck in Nuh? A speeding truck collided with a motorcycle carrying a man, his wife, and three children, dragging them for nearly 80 metres. The man and the three children were killed instantly, while the wife sustained critical injuries. Why did the truck driver flee the scene after the accident in Nuh? The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, likely due to the severity of the incident which resulted in multiple fatalities. How did authorities respond to the accident involving a motorcycle and a truck in Nuh? Authorities were alerted by commuters and arrived at the scene, shifting the bodies to the mortuary and taking the injured wife to a hospital for treatment. An FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver.

Police said Shakir, an Urdu language teacher in a madrasa in Tauru, was returning home with his wife and the four children after attending a family function at a relative’s house in Tauru when the truck hit their motorcycle.

Police said the bobtail semi-truck was travelling at an estimated 80-90 kmph when it hit the motorcycle. Nasreen was flung onto the roadside, while the other four fell with the motorcycle and were run over. None of them were wearing helmets, they added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Mother-daughter's car smashed on Gurugram stretch where biker Sia Chauhan was rammed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Mother-daughter's car smashed on Gurugram stretch where biker Sia Chauhan was rammed {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The four fell on the road with the motorcycle and were run over by the truck. The truck didn’t slow after hitting the motorcycle,” said inspector Ajit Singh, station house officer of the City police station. Singh said the impact killed all four instantly. “Their bodies were mutilated after being dragged under the truck for 80-90 metres,” he said.

Singh said CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the accident. The motorcycle was also broken into several pieces. Commuters alerted police, following which police and emergency response vehicles reached the spot. Traffic remained disrupted for nearly an hour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | 11-vehicle pile-up on Gurugram-Faridabad road results in 4 km jam

Singh said the bodies were shifted to a government hospital in Nalhar and handed over to the family after autopsies on Wednesday. The driver abandoned the truck at least a kilometre away and fled on foot, Singh said. The truck was seized, and he is expected to be arrested soon.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of BNS at Nuh City police station on Wednesday.