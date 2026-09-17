11-vehicle pile-up on Gurugram-Faridabad road results in 4 km jam

Around nine people sustained minor injuries after a cement mixer truck allegedly lost its brakes and ploughed into seven cars and two motorcycles on the Gurugram-Faridabad road late on Tuesday, leaving mangled vehicles strewn across the road and triggering a nearly four-kilometre jam, police said on Wednesday. Traffic backed up from around 9.45pm until midnight, while some passengers walked nearly 2km to Gawal Pahadi to find transport towards Delhi and Faridabad. (HT Photo) The pile-up, which involved 11 vehicles including the truck, triggered a traffic jam stretching nearly four kilometres and left hundreds of commercial and private vehicles carrying commuters stranded for more than two hours, police said. The congestion began around 9.45pm and continued until midnight, traffic officials said. At least four of the injured people went to hospitals on their own after sustaining minor bruises in the crash, police said. No medico-legal report (MLR) was generated in any of the cases, they added. Also Read I Smart signals ‘struggle’ in peak-hour Gurugram rush: Officials The traffic disruption also affected Ghata T-point and Rajesh Pilot Marg. Several passengers and families returning from outstation trips were forced to abandon their cabs and walk nearly two kilometres with their luggage to Gawal Pahadi to find transport towards Delhi and Faridabad. Police said most of the nine commuters who were injured suffered minor bruises and cuts and were discharged from various hospitals after receiving first aid. Other commuters escaped unhurt, they said. Pile-up of 11 vehicles The pile-up involved seven cars, including an electric cab and a newly purchased Maruti Grand Vitara bearing a temporary number, two motorcycles and two trucks. One of the trucks was the cement mixer, while the other was a dumper carrying 20 tonnes of stones, police said. The cement mixer truck driver was uninjured and has not been detained as no FIR has been registered in the case yet, police said.

The crash involved seven cars, two motorcycles and two trucks, with a dumper carrying 20 tonnes of stones narrowly avoiding a creek after the impact. (HT Photo)

A police officer at the spot said the cement mixer truck’s brakes failed while it was travelling downhill towards Paras Quartier from Ghata T-point at around 9.45pm. “It kept crushing all the vehicles that were moving in front of it and ultimately slowed down after ramming the dumper truck carrying boulders,” he said, asking not to be named. The officer said the impact caused the dumper to break through the roadside crash barriers and climb over them before stopping just feet away from toppling into the creek. “The runway mixture truck was somehow stopped by placing rocks below its wheels,” he said. Also Read I ‘Zyada English jhaad raha hai’: Investor recalls being attacked in Gurgaon, calls it ‘land of goons’ Cops step in to handle the situation Police said they reached the spot after receiving information about the crash and immediately rushed occupants who had suffered injuries or reported discomfort to hospitals. “After receiving an alert about the crash, I reached the spot and immediately rushed all those occupants who had any kind of injuries or discomfort to hospitals. None had any severe injuries, and everyone survived,” the officer said. Cranes were deployed to remove the mangled vehicles from the spot one by one. Police said traffic movement resumed by 11.30pm and the jam was completely cleared within an hour.