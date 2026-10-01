flydubai incident LIVE: Netanyahu says too early to say if ‘Iran had any role’ in suspected flydubai crash attempt

Flydubai said earlier that the reasons behind the incident were still unclear and urged people to avoid "premature speculation."

Indian pilot hailed as ‘hero’

An Indian pilot was flying a Flydubai flight on Wednesday when his copilot stabbed him in an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft. His efforts to prevent the incident have since been praised by world leaders.

Capt. Smit Machchhar, who is from Mumbai, suffered serious injuries as passengers entered the cockpit and restrained the attacker while the Boeing 737 rapidly lost altitude, according to witnesses and Israeli authorities.

Machchhar was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, the Indian embassy in Riyadh said on Wednesday. The embassy added that its officials were in touch with his family and Saudi authorities.

Netanyahu says too early to say if ‘Iran had any role’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would investigate the "root" of the co-pilot involved in the foiled attempt to crash the flydubai flight bound for Israel. He also said Israel would "possibly" take part in the investigation.

"We'll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it. I think we'll find out very soon," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on the network's "Hannity" program.

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu stressed that he did not yet have information allowing him to attribute the incident to Tehran.

“So we’ll find out very soon if Iran had anything to do with it, but I can’t say that in advance of the conclusion of the interrogation.”

He later added: “We know that Iran is sponsoring a lot of this, but I can’t speak specifically of this.”

PM Modi, Netanyahu, Trump praise Indian flight

World leaders, including PM Modi, have praised the Indian pilot and called him a “hero”.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi wrote on X.

Trump also called the pilot a “hero,” saying he managed to open the door, fall back, and shout for help.

"The pilot was in very bad shape; I guess he still is in very bad shape, but he had the sense to, amazing, to, in a way he was a hero," he said, recalling his conversation with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu on Wednesday called Machchhar a "true hero", saying that "despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster."