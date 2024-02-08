Flyer pitches business idea to railways minister on flight, lands a meeting

An entrepreneur seized an opportunity to meet railway officials and present a business proposal after encountering railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw onboard a Delhi-Kolkata flight on February 2. The entrepreneur, Akshay Satnaliwala, who couldn't directly approach the minister due to flight protocols conveyed his business proposal to him by writing it on a tissue and handing it over to the minister. Entrepreneur pitches business idea to railway minister Vaishnaw by writing it on a tissue.(PTI)

Little did Satnaliwala know that he would receive a call from the Eastern Railway General Manager's office within minutes of landing at the NSCBI Airport in West Bengal. Eastern Railway GM Milind K Deouskar and other senior officers met Satnaliwala at the ER headquarters in Bengal and discussed the freight prospects suggested by his firm.

Speaking about the business proposal presented by Satnaliwala, spokesperson of Eastern Railway Kaushik Mitra said that he "explained the schematic flow of solid waste to various industries with prospective buyers in different parts of the country like Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Rajgangpur in Odisha and other clusters through the railways,” PTI reported on Thursday.

"Such bulk quantity transport of solid and plastic waste through the railway route will not only be beneficial for the company, but will help in recycling of waste thereby reducing pollution at the same time," Mitra added.

The entrepreneur was asked by ER officials to submit a proposal for a station-to-station rate facility with a commitment to traffic movement. Entrepreneur Satnaliwala further thanked the railway minister and other ER officials for responding to his appeal.

Akshay Satnaliwala, representing Eastern Organic Fertilizer Pvt Ltd, a solid waste management company in Bengal wrote about his company's work and pitched his business proposal to Vaishnaw onbroad the flight. "Dear sir, I represent M/S Eastern Organic Fertilizer Pvt Ltd which is one of the largest solid waste management companies in the state of West Bengal," he wrote.

"Sir, if you allow, I would like to present how railways can be an integral part in the supply chain...and also contribute to our Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," he said in his proposal.

(With PTI inputs)