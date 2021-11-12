Focus on booths to win UP elections, Amit Shah tells BJP cadres in Varanasi

VARANASI Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the preparations for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by holding a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s assembly in-charges and district presidents in Varanasi.

Shah is on a two-day visit to eastern UP. Soon after landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Friday, he went to the Lanka area of the city and paid a floral tribute to a statue of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) founder Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at BHU Gate on the latter’s death anniversary.

Later, he reached the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre, Varanasi, where he addressed a meeting of BJP assembly constituency in-charges, district presidents and district in-charges.

BJP assembly constituency in-charges from all 403 assembly constituencies of UP attended the meeting.

Shah tweeted, “I reviewed the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by holding a meeting with the assembly in-charges.”

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, who was present at the meeting, said Shah gave the victory mantra to the party office bearers and reiterated the target of winning 300 plus seats in the upcoming elections. He also informed the constituency in-charges about their responsibilities in detail, asserting that if a booth is won, the UP election is won, Singh added.

Union education minister and the BJP’s UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh, once counted among the BIMARU states, has emerged as an example for the entire country in the difficult times of Corona. We have full confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh will press the lotus button in UP assembly elections 2022 and strengthen the foundation of giving the blessings of public opinion to Modi ji again in 2024.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and state co-organisation general secretary Karmveer Singh also addressed the meeting.

According to a BJP leader, Shah gave the victory mantra to the party office bearers and asked them to start preparations in full swing for the polls.

Those aware of the matter said that the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections was chalked out at the meeting.

After the meeting, Shah stayed overnight in Varanasi.

He will participate in the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan(All India Official Language Conference) scheduled at TFC here at 10am on Saturday (November 13) and leave for Azamgarh by air at 12.15pm the same day.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh on Saturday in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and address a public meeting there.

The university will come up on 52-acre land which has been acquired for the purpose.

After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP government had assured the local people that a university would be set up in Azamgarh, considered to be a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Shah will also go to Basti from Azamgarh where he will address a meeting.