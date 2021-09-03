Focus on Covid-19 ‘booster dose’: Andhra CM Reddy to officials

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked the state government officials to focus on a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people who are fully vaccinated. He also asked them to study the effect of the virus on people who have gotten infected even after vaccination.

At a review meeting with officials from the health department, Covid Task Force Committee and others, Reddy also decided to continue the ongoing night curfew from 11 pm to 6am daily, keeping in mind the upcoming festive season.

As of now, 3.02 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in Andhra to over 21.8 million people. Of that, 13.3 million people received a single dose while 8.4 million received both the doses, according to a press release from Reddy’s office.

The chief minister also instructed officials to ensure that Covid protocols are followed in all educational institutions and public places. Andhra reopened its schools for offline classes on August 16 amid strict Covid guidelines.

It was decided that schools in Andhra would resume physical classes wherever the positivity rate is below 10%. Strict guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOP) have also been laid down with regard to schools’ reopening, such as compulsory wearing of masks and maintaining distance in classrooms.

During the review meeting on Thursday, state government officials also told the chief minister they were confident that by November, everyone above the age of 18 would be provided with a single dose of vaccine.

With regard to preparedness on the anticipated Covid third wave, government officials informed the chief minister that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 oxygen cylinders are available.

On Thursday, the state reported 1,378 new cases taking the total count to 2,016,680. So far, 13,877 people have succumbed to the virus in Andhra. There are 14,473 active cases and the recovery rate stood at 98.58%, stated the government release.