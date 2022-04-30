‘Focus on problems in Assam instead of arresting me,’ Mevani tells govt after release

Guwahati: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who was granted bail by an Assam court on Friday, has asked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to focus on problems in the northeastern state instead of arresting legislators from other states on cooked up charges.

The Independent MLA from Vadgam, who offered support to Congress last year, was arrested on April 21 for alleged offensive tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by police from Kokrajhar and brought to Assam.

While he was granted bail in the case on April 25, Mevani was arrested the same day by a police team from Barpeta district for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer. He was granted bail in the second case on Friday.

“Instead of targeting a MLA from Gujarat or any legislator from other states, Assam government should focus on reducing power cuts, unemployment, revive small, medium scale industries, improve condition of farmers and labourers,” Mevani told journalists in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

“I hope that in future the constitutional rights of no MLA or ordinary citizen are violated in this manner. I thank the judiciary in Assam and also the people of the state, my lawyers, the Assam Congress leadership and media for their support,” Mevani said.

Later addressing a press conference in Guwahati before leaving for Gujarat, the MLA alleged that he was arrested by the Assam government following instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“It was a conspiracy. My tweet was an appeal to the PM for peace and harmony in Gujarat following communal clashes. It’s a shame that the second FIR against me was filed by putting a woman police officer in front. I want to tell the BJP and Assam government that they will not be able to crush my spirit,” said Mevani.

Mevani’s counsel Angshuman Bora informed that though he was released from police custody in Barpeta on Friday evening following the bail order, the MLA had to travel to Kokrajhar (where he was first kept in custody after being brought to Assam) and complete bail formalities on Saturday.

On Friday, in its bail order Aparesh Chakravarty, Barpeta district and sessions judge, said that the FIR accusing the Gujarat MLA was false and it was ‘manufactured’ with the intention of keeping Mevani in detention for a longer period, abusing the process of court and law.

