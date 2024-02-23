Focussed on improving lives of small farmers: Modi

Strengthening the rural economy is needed to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat or developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, adding that his government was focussing on improving the lives of small farmers through various schemes and initiatives linked to animal husbandry, fisheries and bee-keeping, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Chairman Shamalbhai Patel and others at an exhibition by Amul during the golden jubilee celebration of GCMMF in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI)

Modi’s comments came in Gujarat amid farmer protests in Punjab and Haryana, where thousands of farmers have camped at the border separating the two northern states for two weeks demanding minimum support prices for 23 crops.

“The previous government had a fragmented view towards the rural economy, while the present government is making progress by prioritising every aspect of the village,” he said at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand name Amul.

About 125000 dairy farmers attended the celebration at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Modi referred to the benefits of kisan credit cards for livestock and fish breeders, seeds that can cope with the climate crisis, and the National Gokul Mission that aims to improve the dairy cattle species. He said the government was working to eradicate Foot and Mouth disease by 2030.

He spoke about the losses cattle farmers incur due to the disease and highlighted the government’s free vaccination programme worth ₹15,000 crore. PM Modi said over 70 million vaccinations were carried out under the programme so far.

“With micro ATMs installed in villages, cattle-rearers don’t have to go far to withdraw cash. We are also planning to give RuPay credit cards to cattle-rearers. As a pilot project, we have launched that scheme in Banaskantha and Panchmahal districts here,” he said.

“Mahatma Gandhi used to say that India’s soul rests in her villages. Therefore, in order to create Viksit Bharat (developed India), we must have a strong rural economy,” he added.

Modi said the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the inclusion of additional activities under the National Livestock Mission to promote indigenous species. “Financial assistance will be provided to use non-arable land for fodder purposes. Insurance premiums for livestock protection have been significantly reduced.”

He said the cooperative movement was gaining momentum with the establishment of cooperative societies in villages across the country. “We endeavour to integrate small-scale farmers in villages with modern technology,” he said.

The PM said Kisan Samriddhi Kendras were established to provide scientific solutions to farmers near their villages. He said efforts were underway to assist farmers in making organic fertilisers.

He said Amul set a target of doubling the processing capacity of its plants in the next five years. “Today Amul is the eighth largest dairy company in the world. You have to make it the world’s largest dairy company as soon as possible. The government stands with you in every way, and this is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

Modi said several brands emerged in India after independence, but there were none like Amul. “Amul has become the symbol of the strength of the cattle rearers of India.”

As part of his one-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, Modi visited Tarabh in Mehsana where he laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore. Addressing an event in Mehsana, he said that the aim of Modi’s guarantee was to transform the life of the person at the lowest echelons of the society. The PM also performed puja at the Valinath Mahadev Temple in Mehsana.

He also visited Navsari in South Gujarat where he laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹47,000 crore. The projects span across various sectors, including power generation, rail, road, textiles, education, water supply, connectivity, and urban development. The projects include multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway, multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, and Valsad, rural drinking water supply project in Tapi and underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others.

In his speech there, Modi referred to the buzz surrounding “Modi ki guarantee” and emphasised the certainty of fulfilling commitments made by him.

“Modi’s guarantee begins where hope from others fades,” he said while outlining the assurances of his administration, including pucca houses for the underprivileged, a free ration scheme, access to electricity and clean water, as well as comprehensive insurance schemes for the marginalised, farmers, shopkeepers, and labourers. “This reality exists today because of Modi’s guarantee,” he reiterated.

He highlighted the ‘Five F’ framework during his tenure as Gujarat CM – Farm, Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign – aiming for a complete textiles supply and value chain.

“Today, the silk city of Surat is expanding up to Navsari,” the PM noted, showcasing India’s ability to compete globally in the sector. He underscored that the completion of the PM MITRA Park would transform the entire region, with a dedicated investment of ₹3,000 crores solely in its construction.

Referring to the foundation stone laying of the Tapi River Barrage worth more than ₹800 crore, Modi underlined that the water supply-related issues in Surat will be completely addressed, while also helping in preventing flood-like situations.

Modi also addressed the issue of sickle cell anemia in tribal regions, emphasising the necessity of a united national effort to combat the disease. Noting the state’s proactive measures to tackle sickle cell anemia during his days as chief minister of Gujarat, the PM also listed broader national efforts to effectively combat the disease. “We have now launched a National Mission to deliver freedom from sickle cell anaemia,” he said, outlining the government’s comprehensive initiative aimed at eliminating the disease from tribal areas.