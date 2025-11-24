‘Followed Lord Krishna's message during Op Sindoor': Rajnath Singh in Kurukshetra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India’s response during Operation Sindoor was shaped by the message Lord Krishna gave to the Pandavas, that a battle should never be fought for revenge or personal gain, but to uphold justice and rightful conduct. The defence minister stated that India’s response to the Pahalgam attack was firm and decisive.(PTI file)

Speaking about the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, Singh said the incident continues to trouble the nation’s collective conscience. He described the killing of innocent tourists, who were reportedly targeted after being asked about their religion, as a brutal and inhuman act.

"I believe that that incident was not only challenging the peace-loving nature of India; the terrorists and their patrons had assumed that India's decency was its weakness, but they forgot that India is the country of the Gita, where there is compassion and also the inspiration to protect the 'dharma' on the battlefield," he said, addressing the gathering.

The defence minister stated that India’s response to the Pahalgam attack was firm and decisive. Through Operation Sindoor, the armed forces delivered a strong message to those responsible, a message he said “they have not been able to forget till today.”

"We showed to the world that India does not want war, but if it is compelled, then it does not run away and gives a strong reply," he said.

Singh said that Operation Sindoor was not only a military operation, but a proclamation of India's self-commitment, self-respect and self-confidence.

"Lord Krishna had also explained the same to the Pandavas that war should not be fought for revenge or ambition but for the establishment of righteous rule.

"..During Operation Sindoor, we followed the message of Lord Krishna. And this operation has given the message to the entire world that India will neither remain silent against terrorism nor fall weak under any circumstances. Shri Krishna had explained to Arjuna in Kurukshetra that Dharma is not protected only by preaching; it is protected by deeds, and Operation Sindoor was that Dharma-based deed which we adopted," he said.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij and Swami Gyananand Maharaj were also among those who addressed the conference, which was jointly organised by Kurukshetra University and the Kurukshetra Development Board.

