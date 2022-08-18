Foodgrain output for 2021-22 pegged at record 315 MT: Fourth advance estimates

New Delhi Foodgrain output during the 2021-22 crop year is estimated to be a record 315.72 million tonnes, according to fourth advance estimates released by the agriculture ministry on Wednesday.

The 2021-22 estimate is 4.98 million tonnes more than 2020-21, and 25 million tonnes higher than the previous five-year average production, the ministry said in a statement.

The final of the four quarterly estimates revised wheat output marginally higher than the previous estimate of 106.4 million tonnes to 106.8 million tonnes.

The estimates pegged rice output at 130.3 million tonnes, while the pulses output is estimated to be at 27.7 million tonnes for the 2021-22 crop year. The production of oilseeds and other essential commodities has been estimated to be a record 37.7 million tonnes.