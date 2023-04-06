Parliament standoff: Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet, says ‘daal mein kuch… in Adani case'

The tumultuous Budget session of Parliament saw no exception on the last day with the Opposition sticking to its demand of a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue. The Congress on Thursday took out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. Like-minded parties like the DMK, Samajwadi Party, the RJD, the NCP and the Left took part in the march. A joint press conference was held at the Constitution Club following the march in which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government over the Adani issue and alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

A joint press conference was addressed by the floor leaders of the like-minded opposition parties at Constitution Club, New Delhi.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die as the opposition members came to well raising slogans and placards. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm after an uproar by the opposition members on the same issue. 13 opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted Speaker's customary tea gathering.

‘For one leader’: Kiren Rijiju

Condemning the washout of the session, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the opposition disturbed the proceedings and insulted Parliament by wearing black clothes. "The country is watching what the Congress is doing for one leader, Shri Rahul Gandhi. We all saw how the Congress gang went to Surat court to put pressure on the judiciary. And a Congress leader said there should be separate rules for the members of the Gandhi family," Rijiju said.

Countering the allegation of disturbing Parliament, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the government itself did not let Parliament run. "Why do they not want to discuss the Adani scam?" Venugopal said.

'Govt did not want the session to run': Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government did not want this session to run and whenever Opposition leaders gave a notice, they were stalled. Something is fishy that is why govt not agreeing to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue, Kharge said. "What Rahul Gandhi asked in the Lok Sabha was how Adani's property increased so much in 2.5 years. Rahul Gandhi wanted to know in which countries Adani accompanied PM Modi. This would not have resulted in any damage because they have a majority," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Opposition only gets an opportunity to examine all documents when a JPC is constituted. That's why we demanded it. But they diverted the issue and screamed maafi mango over Rahul Gandhi's UK speech. The question was of Parliament, the country's wealth. But they did not agree to JPC because daal mein kuch kaala hai. There must be some connections," Kharge said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the opposition parties stand united on the issue of Adani. "The government's message behind Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is very clear that you can't raise question on this issue," the AAP MP said.

(With inputs from Bureau)

