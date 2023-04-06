Home / India News / Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die on last day of budget session amid ruckus by opposition

Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die on last day of budget session amid ruckus by opposition

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 06, 2023 11:36 AM IST

The speaker said the behaviour of opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had "systematically" disrupted proceedings.

Lok Sabha's Budget session ended as scheduled on Thursday after Speaker Om Birla announced that the House had been adjourned sine die (for indefinite period).

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members came to the well raising slogans and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.(ANI via Sansad)
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members came to the well raising slogans and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.(ANI via Sansad)

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members came to the well raising slogans and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

They were also carrying placards with their demands written on them.

Watch | Rajya Sabha chairman scolds AAP MP; Dhankar fumes after Sanjay Singh storms House well

The speaker said the behaviour of opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had "systematically" disrupted proceedings. Such behaviour, he added, is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country.

However, opposition members ignored the speaker's pleas and continued their protests.

Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die after completing his customary valedictory speech.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lok sabha behaviour om birla budget 2023 + 2 more
lok sabha behaviour om birla budget 2023 + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out