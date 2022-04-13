'For 3 days, round the clock...': Modi lauds personnel involved in Deoghar rescue mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually interacted with security personnel involved in rescue operations in Jharkhand's Deoghar. Dozens of people were trapped mid-air after cable cars collided leaving three dead. The operation was ended on Tuesday after all the tourists were evacuated from the dangling ropeway trolleys. They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force (IAF), army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration.

Modi sought to know about the soldiers' experiences during the "tough rescue mission". Applauding the efforts of all the officials, Modi said, "The nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of army, air force, NDRF, ITBP and police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis. We too learnt lessons from the accident and rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for the future," he added.

“For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many people of the country,” Modi told the rescue personnel.

Expressing grief over the lives that couldn't be saved, he said “Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims.” He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who also attended the session, also congratulated all the officials of NDRF, Air Force, ITBP, Army and district administrators who were involved in the rescue operations.

"I congratulate and thank all representatives of NDRF, Air Force, ITBP, Army and district administration as was a very difficult operation which they carried out patiently. So many agencies, with good coordination, carried out the operation in such a short period of time with a minimum loss," Shah said.