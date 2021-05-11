For first time since May, city sees a dip in new Covid cases

Bengaluru: The city on Monday saw a significant reduction in single-day Covid-19 infections as India’s IT capital reported 16,747 new cases in the 24 hours.

The cases fell sharply for the first time since the beginning of May, which is when experts have predicted a peak in Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru.

According to the health bulletin of the state health department on Monday, this is just the second time in May that Bengaluru has reported under 20,000 infections in a single day.

“If the same (stagnant number of infections) continue for a few more days, it may be an indication of a decline,” said a senior government official, requesting not to be named.

Another senior official said that a decline is expected within the next 10 days.

Bengaluru has seen the total number of infections increase from 6,813 cases in February to 31,886 in March. However, the health crisis spiralled out of control in the city as it reported 338,360 infections in April. In the first 10 days of May, Bengaluru has reported 191,547 new infections, according to data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The city now has 352,454 active cases out of total 571,006 in the state.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru is nearly 40%, according to the data.

However, the stagnation of infection numbers has not had much impact on the fatality rates which continues to rise rapidly. With a fatality rate of nearly 1%, Bengaluru accounted for 374 out of the 596 fatalities in the state. The city accounts for 8,431 out of the at least 19,372 fatalities reported in the state so far.

Bengaluru: The city on Monday saw a significant reduction in single-day Covid-19 infections as India’s IT capital reported 16,747 new cases in the 24 hours. The cases fell sharply for the first time since the beginning of May, which is when experts have predicted a peak in Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru. According to the health bulletin of the state health department on Monday, this is just the second time in May that Bengaluru has reported under 20,000 infections in a single day. “If the same (stagnant number of infections) continue for a few more days, it may be an indication of a decline,” said a senior government official, requesting not to be named. Another senior official said that a decline is expected within the next 10 days. Bengaluru has seen the total number of infections increase from 6,813 cases in February to 31,886 in March. However, the health crisis spiralled out of control in the city as it reported 338,360 infections in April. In the first 10 days of May, Bengaluru has reported 191,547 new infections, according to data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The city now has 352,454 active cases out of total 571,006 in the state. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Police file FIR after thousands attend UP cleric’s funeral B.1.617 variant of concern at global level: WHO No funds granted for vaccine research, development: Govt Andhra prioritises 2nd dose amid vaccine shortage The positivity rate in Bengaluru is nearly 40%, according to the data. However, the stagnation of infection numbers has not had much impact on the fatality rates which continues to rise rapidly. With a fatality rate of nearly 1%, Bengaluru accounted for 374 out of the 596 fatalities in the state. The city accounts for 8,431 out of the at least 19,372 fatalities reported in the state so far.