‘For political reasons’: Minister Atishi responds to Delhi LG's letter on CM Kejriwal's house renovation

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena criticizing the letter he sent to the chief secretary seeking records of the renovation of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. In the letter, L-G asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to secure all relevant records related to the renovation of Kejriwal's residence and submit a report within 15 days. Delhi PWD minister Atishi (PTI)

Lodging her objection, Atishi wrote, “I have seen media reports of your letter dated 27.04.2023 addressed to the Chief Secretary, Delhi in which you have sought that the records relating to PWD renovations at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence be seized and taken into protective custody at your instance and further that a factual report on it be submitted to you.”

“Needless to say the insinuations made in the letter are baseless and devoid of merits and have been made for political reasons. But even more importantly the letter seeks to exercise a power that is wholly outside the jurisdiction and authority of the office of the Lieutenant-Governor,” she added.

A Raj Niwas order issued on April 27 cited reports on alleged "gross irregularities" in the renovation of the residence by the PWD.

“LG, while taking note of media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for the perusal of the LG," said the order issued to the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

AAP leaders have defended Kejriwal citing expenses on the residences of the prime minister and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.