For 'special welcome' in Dhaka, Modi thanks Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally received by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the Dhaka airport on Friday morning. PM Modi’s two-day visit to Bangladesh is his first foreign visit since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina for personally receiving him at the Dhaka airport on his arrival in the country on a two-day visit.

“Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing a photo of the Bangladesh Prime Minister welcoming him at the airport.

The Prime Minister also tweeted the message in Bengali, a language shared between the two countries. In India, Bengali is spoken in the state of West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh, while it is the official language of India’s neighbour in the east.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also tweeted images of PM Modi’s arrival in Dhaka. “A special visit begins with a special gesture. PM Sheikh Hasina welcomes PM @narendramodi at Dhaka airport,” the PMO tweeted.

The visit to Bangladesh is PM Modi’s first foreign visit since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He was initially scheduled to visit the country last March, but had to postpone his programme due to the rapidly spreading disease. The current visit comes on the invitation extended by PM Sheikh Hasina to participate in Bangladesh’s National Day celebrations.

National Day, or the Independence Day of Bangladesh, is celebrated annually on March 26. It was on this date in 1971 that East Pakistan, as the country was then called, declared its “independence” from Pakistan. Bangladesh was recognised in 1972, months after formally getting independence from Pakistan, following the Indo-Pak war of December 1971.

Last year’s National Day celebrations would have also commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is also known as Bangladesh’s “Father of the Nation.” Rahman was the country’s first President and later became Prime Minister but was assassinated in 1975. PM Sheikh Hasina is his daughter.

