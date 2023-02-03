‘For their existence’: J P Nadda’s swipe at Left-Congress alliance in Tripura

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday took a swipe at the Left Front and the Congress in Tripura saying their alliance is only meant to save their existence and not for the development of the state.

“Two separate entities have formed an alliance only to save their existence and not for the development of the state. On the other hand, our government is working to make the state progress,” he said while speaking at a poll campaign at Amarpur in Tripura’s Gomati district.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are contesting the February 16 Tripura assembly polls by forging a seat-sharing deal. Earlier, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha had called their alliance as “unholy”, asking how did the Congress leaders forget their previous allegations of violence perpetrated by the Left parties during the latter’s 25-year-old rule till 2018.

Nadda added that the northeastern state had witnessed militancy, political violence, road blockades etc., before the BJP came to power, but the situation changed due to the double engine government that ensured peace, through an agreement with the banned insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura ( NLFT) in 2019.

He further said that 37,000 Bru refugees, after two decades, have been provided resettlement by spending Rs600 crore.

“Law and order have been improved in the state for the past five years in Tripura. The Agartala-Akhaura railway project will help to hike trade and businesses of the state. The northeastern state is moving forward towards an all-round development due to the BJP government. People of the state have already decided to bring back the BJP to power in the coming polls for more development of the state,” he said in his speech.

The results of the assembly elections would be declared on March 2.