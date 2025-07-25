'Our friendship will remain bright and clear': PM Modi in Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is Maldives' closest neighbour even as he lauded the bilateral relations between the two countries. New Delhi, India - Oct. 7, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu shake hands before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Monday, October 7, 2024. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While addressing the a briefing in Maldives with President Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi said, “For us it is always friendship first.”

Prime Minister Modi said that though India and Maldives are celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations, the “roots go as deep as the sea”.

“This year, India and Maldives are also celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations. But the roots of our relations are older than history and as deep as the sea. The commemorative stamps released today display traditional boats of both nations. This reflects that we are not just neighbours but also co-passengers,” PM Modi said.

He further said that the friendship between the two countries “will remain bright and clear.” He also announced that India would always support Maldives to strengthen its defence capabilities.

India has decided to extend a $565 million line of credit to the Maldives, PM Modi said. The Indian prime minister also said that a free trade agreement between the two countries have started.

“To speed up our economic partnership, we have taken several steps. To speed up our shared investment, we will soon work toward finalising the Bilateral Investment Treaty. Talks on Free Trade Agreement have also begun. Now, our goal is 'from paperwork to prosperity,” PM Modi said.

He added that with the local currency settlement system, New Delhi will be able to have direct trade between Rupee and Rufiyaa.

The pace with which UPI is gaining momentum in Maldives, tourism and retail will strengthen, he said.

The Maldives National Defence Force earlier in the day presented PM Modi with the traditional 'Haiykolhu', a cherished Maldivian gesture of hospitality and honor.