‘For your own benefit…’: Sushil Modi slams Nitish Kumar over Anand Mohan Singh's release

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh - who was serving a life sentence for the murder of the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah. The BJP leader alleged that the Kumar-led dispensation amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012 for “his own benefit”. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi (ANI)

“In 2016 you (CM Nitish Kumar) amended the law and included that those found guilty of killing a government official will never be given the benefit of remission. Now for your own benefit, you have amended the law again so that you can win the election,” Sushil Modi told news agency ANI.

On Monday, the Bihar government notified the release of 27 prisoners, including former MP Anand Mohan Singh. A notification issued by the state's law department read, “In the light of the Bihar state sentence remission council meeting on April 20, 2023, the decision was taken for the release of prisoners having served an actual sentence of 14 years or sentence of 20 years with remission.”

In 2007, a trial court had pronounced a death sentence for the gangster-turned-politician for the murder of G Krishnaiah - a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana. However, his sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment by Patna high court.

According to a clause from the Bihar Prison Manual, anyone found guilty of killing a government official will not be given the benefit of remission ever. On April 10, the Bihar government removed this clause - which helped Mohan in his release.

Meanwhile, the wife of the former IAS officer who was murdered by Mohan also hit out at Nitish Kumar-led government on Tuesday. “We are not happy, we feel it is wrong. There is caste politics in Bihar…he (Anand Mohan) is a Rajput, so he will get Rajput votes and that is why he is being taken out (from jail), otherwise, what is the need of bringing a criminal? He will be given an election ticket so that he can bring Rajput votes,” she told ANI.

