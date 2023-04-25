Prashant Kishor's ‘langdi sarkar’ dig at Nitish Kumar over opposition unity bid

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a dig at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over his attempts to forge Opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general election. Citing former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's attempt to unify the opposition in 2019, Kishor said that the Bihar CM is trying to do the same thing. Political strategist Prashant Kishor(PTI)

“Nitish Kumar has a ‘langdi sarkaar’ (crippled government)…He must worry about Bihar,” Kishor said during an address. He added, “The party which has zero MPs, they are deciding the country's prime minister…The one who has no place (in politics)…he's unifying everyone.”

On Monday, Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav - pitching for a united Opposition. Kumar had also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi - whose disqualification from the Lok Sabha last month spurred opposition unity - earlier to build a united opposition platform.

Urging all opposition parties to hold talks to decide on the future roadmap, Kumar said, “I don't want anything for myself. I will work in the interest of the country. There will be other people as well, and we will sit and decide.”

He also took a dig at the BJP and said, “Nothing is being done for India’s development, those ruling are only interested in their own advertisement.”

