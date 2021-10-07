Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the title of richest Indian as he added $4 billion to his net worth (which has now reached $92.7 billion) in the year 2021, according to Forbes magazine's 100 richest Indians list, which was released on Thursday. It is the 14th year in a row since 2008 that Mukesh Ambani has been named the wealthiest man in the country.

On number two is Gautam Adani who is "now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani," according to the list. Industrialist Shiv Nadar retained his third spot as the country's buoyant tech sector increased his wealth by $10.6 billion. His total net worth has now soared to $31 billion. Shiv Nadar is the founder and chairman of HCL technologies.

Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, chairperson of OP Jindal group, re-entered the top-10 club with $18 billion.

The cumulative wealth of India's richest saw a rise of 50 per cent in the year two of the pandemic, the business magazine also mentioned. India's 100 richest are now worth $775 billion, according to Forbes.

Here is the full list of top ten richest Indians:

1) Mukesh Ambani ($92.7 billion )

2) Gautam Adani ($74.8 billion)

3) Shiv Nadar ($31 billion)

4) Radhakishan Damani ($29.4 billion)

5) Cyrus Poonawalla ($19 billion)

6) Lakshmi Mittal ($18.8 billion)

7) Savitri Jindal ($18 billion)

8) Uday Kotak ($16.5 billion)

9) Pallonji Mistry ($16.4 billion)

10) Kumar Birla ($15.8 billion)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON