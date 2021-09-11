Forced resignation, penalties: Here's how nations are making Covid vaccines must

Countries across the world are emphasising on the importance of Covid-19 vaccines in the wake of the rise in infections. Some of these nations have made it mandatory for their citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. These countries say these measures have been taken to protect the people from the deadly disease.

The United States is the latest to make it mandatory for the companies to ensure their workers are vaccinated, or at least tested. Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Vatican are among the rare nations which have made vaccinations mandatory for all adults. The South Pacific French territory of New Caledonia has also said that it will make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all.

In India, the Punjab government on Friday decided to send its state employees on compulsory leave who have not been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Here's a look at the countries coming up with measures to pressure people into getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

1. United States: President Joe Biden announced strict new vaccination rules on Thursday. American companies with more than 100 workers will have to ensure they all are vaccinated or take weekly tests, the federal government said in the order. Among the US states and cities to issue their own regulations, California and New York City have demanded the same from public sector workers. San Francisco has said that it will require all municipal employees to be vaccinated or they could face penalties including dismissal. Children aged 12 or above who attend public schools in Los Angeles must be fully vaccinated by the beginning of 2022.

2. China: Around 20 local authorities including the city of Chuxiong in Yunnan province of China have said that unvaccinated residents over 18 will soon no longer be admitted to hospitals, schools or on public transport.

3. Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe on Wednesday said that it would force officials to resign if they do not get jabbed against Covid-19.

4. Canada: Canada has said that it would require all federal workers to be vaccinated by the end of September and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to also have shots.

5. United Kingdom: The United Kingdom has said that from November 11 anyone working or volunteering in a care home will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

6. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has said that only vaccinated employees can enter their workplaces.

7. France: French healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people have been asked to get vaccinated by Wednesday.

8. Italy: Italian doctors and health workers have been asked to get vaccinated or they will be banned from working directly with patients. Vaccinations will be compulsory for retirement home workers from October 10. Unvaccinated teachers, school and university staff and students must show proof of a negative test every two days.