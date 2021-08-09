Forces claim to have foiled terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir before I-Day

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday claimed to have foiled a terror plot five days before the 75th Independence Day by recovering a large cache of arms and ammunitions including AK 47 assault rifles, hand grenades, detonators and pistols. In a separate incident, the J&K Police arrested two freshly-recruited terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen from Kishtwar district.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said the recovery was made in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) from the forest area at Sangad village in Mankote, close to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Jammu’s Poonch.

“During [the] search operations, two AK-47 assault rifles, 4 AK magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, one wireless set I-Com, four Chinese hand grenades, four detonators (non-electric), nine electric detonators, 15 fuse with levers for the detonators of Chinese grenades, 16 meters of Cordex wire, 257 rounds of AK ammunition , 68 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 23 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, two Nokia mobile phones, 12 battery mobile chargers, and two batteries of 9V were recovered,” the BSF statement said.

In another incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it arrested two newly-recruited terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kishtwar district. They were identified as Yasir Hussain, son of Ghulam Rasool of Sounder in Dachhan tehsil and Usman Qadir, son of Ghulam Qadir of Tander in the same tehsil of the district.

“On Saturday, it was reliably learnt that both the youth have joined HM terrorist organization with an intention to endanger the integrity and sovereignty of the country...,” said a police spokesman.

On Sunday, a police party led by deputy superintendent of police (SP) operations, Devinder Singh Bandral, assisted by inspector Dilraj Singh and accompanied by soldiers of Indian Army’s 17 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 52 Battalion, launched a search operation following inputs that the two terrorists named above were present in Tander- Dachhan area of the district. Both of them were arrested from Kalaingassu area of Tander-Dachhan with arms and ammunition, the spokesman said, and added that further search operation in the area was still going on.

On Monday, security forces also launched cordon and search operations in Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts following reports of suspicious movements.