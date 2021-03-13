Forcible entry not seen on SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house: Police
There were no marks indicating a forcible opening of doors of the Scorpio which was found with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house last month, a senior police official said here on Friday.
This led the investigators of Mumbai Crime Branch to suspect that it may have been opened with a duplicate key when it was stolen, he said.
The case has been now taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Mansukh Hiran, in whose possession the SUV was, had claimed that it was stolen from Vikhroli area a week before it was found outside Ambani's house. Hiran was found dead in mysterious circumstances on March 5.
"We did not find any marks suggesting that the doors were opened using force," said the official who was part of the crime branch probe team.
But the forensic lab report of the vehicle was awaited, he added.
Hiran had said he had left it on the road as its steering got jammed on the night of February 17.
Meanwhile, on Friday an NIA team visited Thane police officials to get information related to the case, sources said.
The Maharashtra ATS, which is probing Hiran's death, also recorded some persons' statements in Thane, sources added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 24,882 new Covid-19 cases, 140 deaths; active cases cross 2-lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forcible entry not seen on SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSIL to invest ₹10,000 crore in 5 years to launch commercial satellites
- NSIL is targeting commercial launches of satellites and already has a robust order book.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 live: India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar
MCOCA court junks gangster’s plea to stay release of Mumbai Saga
- Gangster D K Rao had claimed that a case against him is pending trial and the release of the movie on his life may prejudice the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of lockdown, hundreds flout social distancing norms in Nagpur market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row
- Oisha's Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season when the BJP MLA tried to gulp down a bottle of hand sanitiser.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case
- The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560, to study neutral winds, plasma dynamics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox