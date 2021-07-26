Foreign govts, tourism sector to India: Ease restrictions on in-bound travellers

Any decision on easing travel restrictions will have to be made jointly by Indian authorities following consultations involving the home ministry, health ministry and external affairs ministry. India has also been insisting in recent weeks on vaccine equity whenever there has been talk of “vaccine passports” such as the EU Digital Covid Certificate that entered into force on July 1.

“The restrictions put in place are largely to protect people from another outbreak but there is also a realisation that economic activities have to be resumed. The situation is dynamic and is being constantly reviewed,” said a second person.

The people cited above acknowledged that India could expect more pressure to ease its own travel restrictions in the face of other countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland allowing the entry of fully vaccinated Indian nationals. Almost half of the 27 members of the EU now allow the entry of fully vaccinated Indians, while other countries are allowing the entry of those vaccinated with doses approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The other major factor related to in-bound travel is the ban on scheduled international flights, which is now in place until July 31.The ban was first imposed in March 2020 after the Coronavirus outbreak began spreading around the world. India currently operates some flights under the Vande Bharat Mission for repatriating Indian nationals from around the world, and has put in place air bubble arrangements with 28 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan.

“It’s all about the number of cases – no one wants a situation where there’s an increase in numbers, especially due to imported cases. There is also a need for more vaccine confidence and wider rollout of the vaccination programme,” the person added.

“By and large, all categories of visas, except for tourist visas, are now allowed but everything depends on the Covid-19 situation across the country. Things are better in the cities but there are pockets where there is a feeling that the situation is yet to stabilise,” a person familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, foreign governments and India’s tourism sector have been nudging the Indian government to review the ban on foreign tourists. The tourism sector, which offers direct and indirect employment to millions, has been hit hard by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Much of the work being done by India is meant to facilitate students and professionals who want to join classes beginning in the autumn in European countries, particularly Germany and France, and the US or return to their jobs.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing last week that India has been taking up the need to ease travel restrictions for Indians with other countries following the improvement of the Covid-19 situation. “We believe that this easing will be an important step towards economic recovery post-Covid for all our countries. There have been some positive steps in this direction of easing restrictions...and we hope that more countries will continue to take steps towards normalising the movement of people from India.”

The most recent instance was foreign secretary Harsh Shringla asking the United Kingdom to review its ban on travel from India during a visit to London, citing the case of large Indian cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai being “practically free” of Covid-19. The issue is also expected to figure during US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s visit to India this week.

Over the past few months, India has been asking other countries, especially members of the European Union (EU), the United States and China, to remove travel and quarantine restrictions on Indian nationals, especially those who have been vaccinated.

