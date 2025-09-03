The Union home ministry said in an order on Tuesday that members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan --- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians --- who came to India till December 31, 2024 to escape religious persecution will be allowed to stay in the country without a passport or other travel documents. Foreign minorities who came to India before 2025 don’t need passport to stay

The order is among many issued by the ministry with regard to the recently passed Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into effect from Monday.

It comes as a relief for the minorities from these three countries as the previously brought law Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which came into force last year, applied only to those who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 for eligibility to acquire citizenship.

To be sure, the latest Immigration and Foreigners Act-related order allows stay without a passport to those who came till December 2024 and doesn’t guarantee citizenship. It will come as a relief to a large number of people, especially Hindus from Pakistan, who crossed over to India after 2014 and were worried about their fate.

“People belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or for fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents or with documents that have expired” will be covered by the order.