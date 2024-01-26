Foreign secretary says 2026 to be celebrated as India-France Year of Innovation, lists MoUs

Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra on Friday said that the year 2026 will be celebrated as the India-France Year of Innovation. Speaking about the multiple documents agreed upon by the two countries in the fields of defence, Indo-Pacific security and green energy Kwatra said, "The salience of the India-France partnership has only grown in this complex geopolitical environment and in pursuit of our national interest and priorities". PM Modi along with French President Macron(PTI)

"In July last year, the two sides had adopted 'Horizon 2047' roadmap and Indo-Pacific roadmap, thus laying out clear long-term vision in bilateral space and shared partnership The partnership over the years has shown all-round progress, across all the domain, including defence, nuclear energy, security, space increasing green areas such as clean energy, commerce," he said.

“It's been agreed that 2026 will be celebrated as India-France year of innovation,” he added.

Kwatra further said that the industrial partnership between Tata and Airbus helicopters and an MoU between New Space India Limited (NSIL) and Arianespace was agreed upon during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India.

"First is the roadmap on the India-France defence industrial roadmap. Agreement on Defence Space partnership, MoU between New Space India Limited (NSIL) and Arianespace with regard to satellite launches. An industrial partnership between Tata and Airbus helicopters for the production of H125 helicopters with a significant indigenous and localization component," Kwatra said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra further said that an agreement was signed between the two ministries of health on healthcare cooperation, education, training and research. He added that this would include the space of digital health and the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector.

Kwatra mentioned that the Indian consulate in Marseille and the French bureau in Hyderabad are fully prepared to commence operations. He added that both nations plan to establish a solar academy in Senegal as part of the Star-C program under the International Solar Alliance, a joint initiative initiated by India and France in 2015.

Macron, who arrived in India on Thursday in Jaipur also held a bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Modi. He was also a part of the Republic Day celebrations held in the national capital on Friday.

