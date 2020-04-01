Screen Jamaat foreigners, deport those found free of Covid-19: Govt to states

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 10:14 IST

The government has advised all the states and union territories to “thoroughly screen” all the foreigners who are part of Tabligh Jamaat (TJ). It has also said that any foreigner found to be free from Covid-19 should be immediately deported by the first available flight.

“Till that time, such person must be confined and quarantined by his host organisation,” the government has said in its advisory.

The advisory further says that foreign teams of the Jamaat are on tour to the hinterland of India, and appear to be potential carriers of the coronavirus disease.

“TJ activists from India had reportedly attended a religious congregation (February 27 to March 1) in a mosque in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia. Open domain reports indicated that several of those who attended the congregation had tested positive for Covid-19. Hence, thorough screenings of these who arrived from Malaysia is urgently needed,” the advisory says.

“Presently, it is estimated that about 2000 foreigners, on tourist visa, from over 70 countries are spread all over the country for Tabligh work. Their period of stay in this country is upto six months. Tabligh headquarters at Nizamuddin (Delhi) is reportedly in the process of calling the foreign Tabligh teams from different states and sending them back to their respective countries,” it adds.

The six-storey headquarters of the Jamaat has emerged as the one of the biggest coronavirus hot spots in the country. An estimated 2,500 Sunni Muslim men belonging to several nationalities, each identically dressed in a white gown and skullcap, checked into the establishment called markaz in Delhi’s Nizammudin area earlier this month, as part of yearly routine, for a congregation.

The authorities now fear the markaz waypoint has become a coronavirus transmission hub, with 24 preachers testing positive in Delhi alone between Sunday and Monday.