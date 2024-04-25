 Foreign vlogger couple alleges sexual harassment during Thrissur Pooram in Kerala | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Foreign vlogger couple alleges sexual harassment during Thrissur Pooram in Kerala

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 11:04 PM IST

Taking to Instagram, the couple posted a video that showed a man attempting to forcefully kiss the woman after talking to her.

A foreign vlogger couple, who are known for their viral travel videos, alleged being sexually harassed at the iconic Thrissur Pooram in Kerala, which concluded last week. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted a video that showed a man attempting to forcefully kiss the woman after talking to her.

The iconic Thrissur Pooram (HT File)
The iconic Thrissur Pooram (HT File)

In the video, the guy said a man in his 50s sexually assaulted him and he had to push him away.

READ | Noida woman sexually harassed, fiance assaulted by Ghaziabad cops in park

“We had a wonderful time at Thrissur Pooram, but there were also some questionable moments,” the couple mentioned at the beginning of the video.

In the video, the duo also alleged that the people 'were a bit frisky.’

The Kerala police said they had not received any complaint from the couple in connection with the incident. "We have not received any complaints in this regard until now," police said, adding that an accused man in the video has been identified.

READ | Spanish tourist gangraped: What foreign media said on Jharkhand's Dumka shocker

There have been multiple incidents in the past when foreign tourists have alleged sexual harassment. Earlier this year, another tourist couple had alleged sexual harassment in Jharkhand. The tourist couple later released a 59-minute-long video documenting the events leading up to and following the traumatic incident.

Narrating the incident the couple said in their video posted on YouTube. “The truth is that we didn't know if we were going to put it. A lot has been said, some things were true, others were lies, we want to reflect in our own hands what really happened. After this long chapter, we will put an end to this unpleasant stage and return to the previous chapters…"

The Jharkhand Police had apprehended eight individuals in connection with the case earlier. In addition, the police also provided a compensation of 10 lakh to the the victim's husband.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

