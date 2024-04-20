Thrissur Pooram 2024: Here's why you must visit Vadakkunnathan Temple to witness the mother of all Poorams

Thrissur Pooram 2024: The mother of all Poorams is here. Thrissur Pooram is one of the largest temples festivals celebrated all over the world. Thrissur, the cultural capital of the state of Kerala, is dressed up and decorated during this time to celebrate Thrissur Pooram. The temple festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the state. People deck up in new clothes and visit the temple Maidanam to witness the great festival. The temple festival was started by Shakthan Thampuram, the King of Cochin, in the 1700s. Thrissur Pooram is witnessed by people of all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, colour and age. Thrissur Pooram was started by Shakthan Thampuram, the King of Cochin, in the 1700s. (Pinterest)

People from all over the country and also abroad visit the Vadakkunnathan Temple during the festival. Here are the main attractions of the celebrations which will make you enriched with experience.

Reasons why you must visit Vadakkunnathan Temple during Thrissur Pooram: