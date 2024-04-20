Thrissur Pooram 2024: Here's why you must visit Vadakkunnathan Temple to witness the mother of all Poorams
Thrissur Pooram 2024: From fireworks display to procession with 50 elephants, here are the main attractions of Thrissur Pooram.
Thrissur Pooram 2024: The mother of all Poorams is here. Thrissur Pooram is one of the largest temples festivals celebrated all over the world. Thrissur, the cultural capital of the state of Kerala, is dressed up and decorated during this time to celebrate Thrissur Pooram. The temple festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the state. People deck up in new clothes and visit the temple Maidanam to witness the great festival. The temple festival was started by Shakthan Thampuram, the King of Cochin, in the 1700s. Thrissur Pooram is witnessed by people of all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, colour and age.
People from all over the country and also abroad visit the Vadakkunnathan Temple during the festival. Here are the main attractions of the celebrations which will make you enriched with experience.
Reasons why you must visit Vadakkunnathan Temple during Thrissur Pooram:
- Around 50 elephants are decorated during the festival time as they walk out of the temple premises. This marks the start of the festivities. It is a beautiful view of the elephants walking as they are decorated heavily with jewellery.
- A display of umbrellas happens during the festival. Each elephant is boarded by one person who displays the variety of decorated elephants. Usually, the teams of elephants are divided and there is a competitive display of beautiful umbrellas.
- A procession takes place with these 50 elephants with the traditional music of Chenda Melam and Pancha Vadyam. People from every part of the country gather at the Maidanam to witness the grand procession in person. Fair grounds are set up as well.
- Vedikkettu – the firework displays at the temple premises colour the sky on the day of Thrissur Pooram as people bask in festivities. It is one of the main attractions of the festival.
