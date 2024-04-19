Thrissur Pooram 2024: Interesting facts about the temple festival that we should know about

Thrissur Pooram 2024: The mother of all Poorams is here. Thrissur Pooram is known as one of the largest temples festivals celebrated across the world. Kerala is known for its rich culture and traditions. The home to many religions, is a state that's rich in its landscape, terrains, rituals, culture and history. Thrissur Pooram is one such festival that heavily contributes to Kerala's rich cultural heritage. Even though Thrissur Pooram is a temple festival, it is witnessed by people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, religion and age. People come together to celebrate the festival with music, procession, fair and fireworks. As we witness the mother of all Poorams for this year, here are a few interesting facts to know about Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated on April 20 this year. (HT Archive)