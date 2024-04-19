Thrissur Pooram 2024: Interesting facts about the temple festival that we should know about
Thrissur Pooram 2024: From fireworks at Vedikkettu to the rich history, here's all that you need to know about the largest temple festival.
Thrissur Pooram 2024: The mother of all Poorams is here. Thrissur Pooram is known as one of the largest temples festivals celebrated across the world. Kerala is known for its rich culture and traditions. The home to many religions, is a state that's rich in its landscape, terrains, rituals, culture and history. Thrissur Pooram is one such festival that heavily contributes to Kerala's rich cultural heritage. Even though Thrissur Pooram is a temple festival, it is witnessed by people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, religion and age. People come together to celebrate the festival with music, procession, fair and fireworks. As we witness the mother of all Poorams for this year, here are a few interesting facts to know about Thrissur Pooram.
ALSO READ: Thrissur Pooram 2024: Date, rituals, history, significance and everything that you need to know about the festival
Interesting and lesser-known facts about Thrissur Pooram
- Thrissur Pooram is a seven-day festival. The sixth day is considered to be the most important one - that's when Thrissur Pooram takes place. It is observed in the Malayalam month of Medam. It is observed when the moon rises with the Pooram star. Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated on April 20 this year.
- The ruler of Cochin from 1790 to 1805 – Shakthan Thampuran, started Thrissur Pooram in the year of 1796. Earlier, temples used to attend the Arattupuzha Pooram. However, that year, due to heavy rainfall, temples couldnot attend Arattupuzha Pooram. Hence, Shakthan Thampuran decided to start his own temple festival in Thrissur. Hence, Thrissur Pooram came to be celebrated.
- The temples that take part in Thrissur Pooram are - the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, Laloor Bhagavathy Temple, Sree Karthyayani Temple, Kanimangalam Temple, Nethila Kavu Bhagavathy Temple, Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, e Paramekkavu Bagavathi Temple, Panamukkumpally Sastha Temple, Pookattikkara - Karamukku Bhagavathy Temple, Chembukkavu Bhagavathy Temple, and the Parakkottukavu Bhagavathy Temple.
- On this day, 50 decorated elephants along with traditional music march in the Thekkinkadu Maidanam of Thrissur. In the middle of Thekkinkadu Maidanam, stands the famous Vadakkunnathan Temple where Lord Vadakkunnathan is worshipped.
- Devotees from all parts of India as well as abroad take part in the processions and visit Thrissur Pooram to offer their prayers to Lord Vadakkunnathan on this auspicious day. Fireworks display at Vedikkettu is one of the main attractions of this festival.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.