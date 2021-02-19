Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet

Two days after minister Jakir Hossain was injured in an explosion along with 26 others in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, investigating agencies have failed to arrest anyone till reports last came in on Friday night.

Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night. Experts from both the central forensic science laboratory and the state forensic science laboratory also visited the spot to collect samples and take pictures of the blast site.

“A broken mobile, a burnt circuit and a strip of wire have been found from the platform and the railway tracks. They have been sent for analysis. Whether the circuit and wire were used to trigger an IED blast can be confirmed only after an analysis,” said a police officer, without divulging details.

Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that it appeared to be a conspiracy and pre-planned attack to kill Hossain. The opposition, including the BJP and the Congress have demanded a CBI probe into the incident. She had also hinted towards an IED explosion.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday made the demand for a CBI probe, and on Friday Adhir Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said: “I am demanding a CBI probe. West Bengal is incapable of unearthing the truth. Police is clueless about this incident.”

Hossain and 26 others were injured in a blast on platform number 2 of Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday.

Allegations had surfaced that the area where the blast took place was dark as there were no lights. Railway officials, however, said that the entire area was well lit except for the southern end of the platform. Security personnel were also present on the platform contrary to what was alleged.

Hospital authorities have said that Hossain’s condition was stable but critical.

“He had to undergo a surgery on Thursday soon after being shifted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata from Murshidabad. His condition is stable but critical. He will need to undergo one more surgery,” said a doctor of SSKM hospital where Hossain was admitted along with 14 other victims of the blast.