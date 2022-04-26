Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Forest fires break out in J&K and Uttarakhand | Video

Meanwhile, the forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last four-five days in Tehri Garhwal and reached about 4-5km in the Kirtinagar area of Uttarakhand.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Massive forest fires were reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours.

A fire broke out in the Gangara Hills forest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The effort to douse the fire, said to have been caused by the hot weather, was started immediately, an official said.

In a two-minute video shared by the news agency on Twitter, a thick layer of smoke can be seen rising from the site as officials try to douse the fire. “A team has been deployed in the area. A meeting has been held regarding this. Ninety-nine per cent of the fire has been doused. It happened due to hot weather. People are also being made aware," a district-level official of the forest department said.

In Uttarakhand, a blaze was reported in the Dhanoda forest area in Pithoragarh on Monday night. A team of forest personnel, tehsildar, the revenue sub-inspector, and the disaster management officer also reached the spot. The fire was brought under control in two hours.

“District Forest officials and I had a discussion; our master control room will be started as a disaster management office to counter such frequent instances & to take action.” Pithoragarh DM Ashish Kumar Chauhan told ANI.

Meanwhile, the forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last four-five days in Tehri Garhwal and reached about 4-5km in the Kirtinagar area of Uttarakhand. The blaze has also reached the residential settlement around the village. The forest department and administration are yet to bring the fire under control.

