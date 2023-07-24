‘Forgot to update after…’: Assam CM Himanta on changing Twitter bio from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’

Days after changing his Twitter bio from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he forgot to update it after switching from Indian National Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Sarma said, “In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA. However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT.”

“Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my bio. I hope this explanation will satisfy them.”

Last week, Sarma criticised opposition parties for choosing INDIA –an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – as its coalition name, claiming that the British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".

Sarma tweeted, "Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noting that the forefathers had fought for 'Bharat', he said, "We will continue to work for Bharat."

Many pointed out that Sarma was criticising the opposition alliance for choosing a "colonial" name while the BJP leader's Twitter bio read ‘Chief Minister of Assam, India’. The bio was soon updated to ‘Chief Minister of Assam, BHARAT’.

Hitting back at Sarma, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India -- all new names for ongoing programmes."

"He's (Modi) asked CMs of different states to work together as 'Team India'. He even made an appeal to Vote India!" Ramesh said on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But when 26 political parties call their formation INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), he (Sarma) throws a fit and says use of India reflects 'colonial mentality'! He should go tell that to his Boss," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also shared an old video of Modi in which he is seen appealing to voters to "vote for India".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail