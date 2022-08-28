Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Forgot your Wifi password? Here's how to find it on Android phones

Forgot your Wifi password? Here's how to find it on Android phones

india news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 10:47 AM IST

You can recover your passcode by following some very simple steps.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

People are advised to set up WiFi passwords in such a way that these cannot be cracked easily by potential hackers; the resulting complexity of such codes means that people often forget their passwords. In such cases, if you have saved your password somewhere, you can take it from there; if you did not, then this becomes a problem.

Also Read | Windows 11 tips: Did you forget your WiFi password? Find it this way

Users, however, can easily restore the passcodes. Here's how Android users can find their passwords:

(1.) Go to ‘Settings’ on your Android phone and tap on ‘WiFi’.

(2.) Select the network to which you are connected, or the one which is saved on the device.

(3.) Click on the WiFi QR code and proceed.

(4.) The passcode can be obtained by unlocking the phone through PIN, fingerprint or face unlock.

(5.) After the device is unlocked, you will see a QR code and WiFi password on the screen.

(6.) You can scan the QR code or use the password to connect your device to the network.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP