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Form a ‘resistance’: Rahul to INDIA bloc

Rahul Gandhi urges INDIA bloc partners to embrace a spirit of resistance against BJP, advocating for a shift from traditional politics to mass mobilization.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Himanshi Sharma
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New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has told INDIA bloc partners to adopt a continuous “spirit of resistance” to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Form a ‘resistance’: Rahul to INDIA bloc

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Friday shared his nine-minute speech to the meeting of INDIA bloc in New Delhi on June 8, on social media.

“I’m sorry to say that there is confusion in this group. The confusion is that you, the SP, the TMC, the RJD believe that the political instruments you have used so far will still work. These only worked when the Indian State provided a fair field for them to operate in. That field does not exist anymore,” he said, arguing that the Opposition must transition from standard electoral politics into an aggressive, mass-mobilisation “resistance movement”.

He also positioned the Congress as the bloc’s anchor to mount a unified front against the BJP, saying that his party was willing to “swallow all poison” and bear any humiliation to keep the Opposition united.

“The day Gandhi ji said we want independence, we became a resistance movement,” he said, adding that if political parties could no longer function freely, resistance was the only instrument that worked. “Resistance works. Wherever we resist, it works. I have walked 4,000 kilometres across this country,” he said, referencing his Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatras.

The BJP hit back at Gandhi, saying that he should first focus on uniting the Congress. In a video statement, BJP spokesperson, Shahzad Poonawalla said, “Rahul Gandhi told the INDI alliance that his job is to unite everyone. But first he should unite his own party. He (Gandhi) says that everyone should work together. Yet, he is the one who betrays allies.”

 
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