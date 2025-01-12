Menu Explore
‘Form probe team under woman officer’: Cong-led alliance to Kerala govt in Dalit teen case

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 12, 2025 05:57 PM IST

The girl, now 18, has alleged has alleged she was sexually abused by 62 people since the age of 13.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday demanded that the Kerala government constitute a special probe team under the leadership of a female Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, amid shock and horror in the state over the alleged sexual abuse of an 18-year-old Dalit athlete in the Pathanamthitta district.

An anti-rape demonstration in Kolkata (File Photo/AFP)
An anti-rape demonstration in Kolkata (File Photo/AFP)

No criminal involved in the case should go “scot-free,” Congress MLA VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, said.

“A foolproof investigation and comprehensive evidence collection is required for the same. For this, the government should immediately appoint a Special Investigation Team headed by a woman IPS officer,” news agency PTI quoted VD Satheesan as saying.

Also Read | 2017 Kerala rape-suicide: CBI names parents of victims in charge sheet

The senior politician added, “It is also necessary to ascertain whether there are crimes that are yet to come to light. The government should focus on schools where children from marginalised sections are largely studying.”

Further, Satheesan emphasised the importance of a “comprehensive awareness drive” to ensure no other child in the state suffered the ordeal faced by the Pathanamthitta girl.

In May 2024, women IPS officers in Karnataka, the Congress-ruled neighbouring state, executed the arrest warrant issued against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. Prajwal Revanna is accused of sexual harassment of several women.

NCW, KCW step in

Meanwhile, in the Kerala case, the National Commission for Women has sought a detailed action-taken report from authorities within three days and emphasised on a “fair and time-bound investigation” to deliver justice.

The Kerala Women's Commission, too, has registered a case on its own and asked the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police to immediately submit a report.

The girl has alleged she was sexually abused by 62 people since she was 13.

